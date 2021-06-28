RP Global And OOLU Solar Partner To Launch Westa.Solar, A New Commercial & Industrial Solar Venture In West Africa

Westa.Solar has delivered its first 500kWp solar PPA project to Petrichor Industries in Nigeria



RP Global, a leading renewable energy developer and investor, and OOLU, leader in energy access solutions in West Africa, announce the launch of Westa.Solar, a Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Solar Venture in West Africa, and the deployment of its first solar PPA project in Nigeria.

The 500kWp solar installation will supply Petrichor Industries with almost a quarter of its energy needs as well as improve its resilience against frequent power outages. It will also enable the company to minimize its reliance on diesel generators, thereby reducing both its overall energy costs and carbon footprint. The project was jointly financed by Westa.Solar and a grant from the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office.

Over the next few years, Westa.Solar intends to develop and implement a large pipeline of C&I solar projects in West Africa, supporting business development and increasing penetration of renewable energies across the country.

Located in Kano State, northern Nigeria, Petrichor Industries specializes in the manufacture of packaging products. Like many businesses in Nigeria, growth opportunities are constrained by expensive electricity tariffs and an unstable grid, with the frequent stop-start of power outages limiting production and increasing operating and maintenance costs. Westa.Solar’s customized solutions provide Petrichor with the security of a low cost, robust and reliable energy source fully adapted to meet its needs.

Kolawole Akinboye, Westa.Solar Nigeria Country Manager explained: “This is the first of what we hope to be many solar power projects for C&I companies in Nigeria. This Solar PV installation is projected to help Petrichor generate savings of over N235 million over the next 10 years and support its long-term growth ambitions. Our solar hybrid systems are a great solution for businesses with high energy needs. Ranging from 50kW to 5MW, our systems are fully customized to meet client demand. By providing a reliable supply at a competitive price we offer greater financial predictability and contribute to decarbonizing the Nigerian energy mix.”