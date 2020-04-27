Africa.com

Rwanda Airline Resumes Lucrative Route with Limitations

3 hours ago 1 min read

RwandAir has resumed cargo flights to Guangzhou, China, as the airline embarks on a recovery path following suspension of passenger flights in March to stop the spread of Covid-19. The airline has been operating cargo flights only to Brussels and London at least once a week using its A330 jets, and had suspended cargo flights to China in February. “The cargo flights to Guangzhou are not a complete reinstatement, it will operate as an ad-hoc cargo flight that will be coming in on demand. RwandAir is here to support the economy, there many exporters who currently need to export their goods to Europe and China, and this flight comes in to fill the existing demand,” said Jimmy Musoni, the airline’s director of global sales and operations. The suspension of flights hit the carrier, whose prospects were looking bullish, after it opened new lucrative routes to Guangzhou, Tel Aviv and Kinshasa last year, and was closing in on its direct routes to the US after expanding its fleet, to better serve its growing routes.

SOURCE: THE EAST AFRICAN

