Rwanda Is Still One of the Best Places to Travel in June, Even during these Uncertain Times

Americans are currently allowed to visit the country, provided they present negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival and quarantine until results from a second test, taken at the Kigali airport, are available. From there, however, you can enjoy the main reason tourists flock to the country: gorilla trekking. (June marks the start of the dry season, which is ideal for hiking.) Obtain a permit to enter Volcanoes National Park, where you can spot some of the world’s remaining 880 mountain gorillas. Stay at Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge, located right in the park, for ultra-luxe accommodations and balcony views of the Virunga massif.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER