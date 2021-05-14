Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Rwanda Positions Itself as a Basketball Destination

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) announced a multiyear partnership that makes “Visit Rwanda” – the country’s marketing and tourism initiative – a Founding and Host Partner of the inaugural BAL season taking place May 16-30 in Kigali. The partnership will showcase Rwanda as a world-class tourism and investment destination and highlight Africa’s growing sports industry. Games will be played at the Kigali Arena, and the Kigali Convention Centre will serve as the practice facility for all 12 BAL teams. Visit Rwanda will be showcased on BAL team uniforms, and the BAL and RDB will collaborate on youth development and social responsibility initiatives in Kigali during the season. In addition, RwandAir, the country’s national carrier, will be the league’s Official Airline for the inaugural season and has facilitated travel to and from Kigali for select BAL teams and staff. RwandAir operates one of the youngest state-of-the-art fleets out of its Kigali hub. Earlier this year, RwandAir became the first African airline to vaccinate all staff and crew against COVID-19.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Top Ivorian Official’s Health Raises Eyebrows

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Call to Rebuild as Africans Mark the End of Ramadan

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya Aims to Achieve a Net-zero Carbon Neutral Economy by 2050

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Sit-down with Liberia’s Former President

4 hours ago
1 min read

Fintech in Nigeria – and Africa in General – Seen as the Final Frontier of Untapped Opportunity

4 hours ago
1 min read

Race Played a Role in Who was Rescued During Moz Attack

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Ongoing Conflict Means more than 5m People aren’t Getting the Food they Need

4 hours ago
1 min read

Pharmaceutical Giant Plans to Build South Africa’s Vaccine Capability

4 hours ago
1 min read

Framing the #EndSars Movement in the Context of Fela Kuti’s Legacy

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here