Wed. Jul 22nd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Rwandan Church Embraces LGBT Community

12 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

A new church in Rwanda has opened its doors to the country’s LGBT+ community, providing them with a safe space to worship on their own terms. The church, called the Church of God in Africa in Rwanda, is based in the capital, Kigali. It comes at a time when the LGBT+ community in Rwanda is gradually gaining acceptance and respect within a largely conservative society. While many mainstream houses of prayer have sent them away, or made them feel unwelcome in the past, today more and more gay, lesbian or transgender Rwandans are feeling safe to come out. The church also provides a place of comfort to those without support systems, or who are shunned by society and their families. Rwanda has neither legalized nor decriminalized same-sex relationships, but society still holds on to conservative attitudes towards homosexuality. The ambiguity in the existing laws leaves members of the LGBT+ community in a state of limbo.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

More Articles

1 min read

A Good Day of Raising Funds for Tunisian Startup

18 mins ago
1 min read

Restaurateurs Bemoan South Africa’s Lockdown

23 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Largest Bank Looks to Expand

29 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rwandan Church Embraces LGBT Community

12 mins ago
1 min read

A Good Day of Raising Funds for Tunisian Startup

18 mins ago
1 min read

Restaurateurs Bemoan South Africa’s Lockdown

23 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Largest Bank Looks to Expand

29 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today