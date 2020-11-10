Africa.com

Rwandan Startup Makes Being a Woman Easier

14 hours ago 1 min read

Kasha, an e-commerce platform improving women’s access to genuine health, hygiene and self-care products, has increased the size of its Series A round to US$3 million after securing US$1 million from Swedish development finance institution Swedfund. Launched in July 2016, Kasha sells menstrual care products, contraceptives, pharmaceuticals and a range of beauty products, and delivers to customers confidentially. The startup allows customers to place orders for products via its website, a mobile app, SMS shortcode or phone call. It does not require a smartphone or internet connection, and is focused on female empowerment and self-care. Kasha, which expanded to Kenya last year, has been raising a Series A round this year, and had already taken on funding from Finnfund and the United States International Development Finance Corporation, and it has now added another development finance institution to its roster of investors after finalising a US$1 million cash injection from Swedfund. The funding will enable Kasha to accelerate its growth and impact across Kenya and Rwanda, improve its platform, and support its expansion into other African countries.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

