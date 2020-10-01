Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Rwanda’s Efforts to Boost its Domestic Garment Industry has been a Lonely Fight

41 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

In 2015, six members of the East Africa Community (EAC) block of countries – Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South-Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda – announced that they would all put in place high tariffs on the import of second-hand clothing or “chagua”. The idea behind the de-facto ban was to stop the importation of large quantities of cheap used clothing, mostly from the US and the UK, which the African nations said were stifling the growth of their nascent garment industries. The US responded that the proposed ban would violate free-trade agreements, and it threatened to remove the EAC countries from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). After the US’ announcement, all EAC members except for Rwanda backed out. It went on to introduce a tariff of $4 per kilogram on imports of used clothing in 2018. The US responded by putting tariffs of 30% on Rwandan clothing, where there had previously been none. Some experts, however, doubt if Rwanda will be able to build a competitive clothing industry. While Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Burundi are major cotton producing countries, Rwanda needs to import this raw material, as the tiny state isn’t suitable for major cotton production, being a mountainous and extremely densely populated country. The ban on used clothes also seems to have a totally different – unintended – effect as it pushes Rwandans to start buying cheap, imported new Chinese clothes.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Sixty Years after Independence, Nigeria has yet to Achieve its Potential

8 mins ago
1 min read

Gambian Footballer Ropes in More Women to the Game

1 day ago
1 min read

Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier

1 day ago
1 min read

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

1 day ago
1 min read

WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak

1 day ago
1 min read

Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin

1 day ago
1 min read

What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Turns her Pain into a National Awareness Initiative

1 day ago
1 min read

African States First In Line for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rwanda’s Efforts to Boost its Domestic Garment Industry has been a Lonely Fight

42 seconds ago
1 min read

Sixty Years after Independence, Nigeria has yet to Achieve its Potential

8 mins ago
4 min read

Tech Students Conquer All Odds To Fulfil Their Dreams

6 hours ago
4 min read

SAP Technology Makes New KCC ‘Cream Of The Crop’ In East Africa

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today