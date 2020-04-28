Safari Experiences for Different Types of Travelers

Nothing quite compares to the thrill of an African safari. The stillness of the early morning before the rising sun reaches its peak, the sound of wild creatures calling at night, and the sense of tranquillity that comes with being surrounded by the untamed wilderness– it’s just something special. The best part is that Africa boasts several iconic safari destinations, all of which offer a unique safari experience for just about every kind of traveler.

Honeymooners

Honeymoons are a once-in-a-lifetime experience and the romantic honeymoon destination plays a major role in giving you the honeymoon of your dreams. Africa boasts some of the finest destinations for romantic getaways to have the best time of your life with your partner. Honeymooners and couples can enjoy Africa and its amazing forests, epic landscapes, exotic cuisines, wildlife retreats, and age-old cultures. Here are some of the best destinations for couples and honeymooners on a safari getaway:

Serengeti National Park

Any discussion about a Tanzania honeymoon must include at least a mention of the famous Serengeti National Park as it is regarded as the oldest national park in Tanzania and the flagship of the country’s tourism industry. The Serengeti is famous for the annual Great Migration and the enormous stretch of the rolling savannahs dotted with beautiful lakes is known for its abundance of wildlife. Features of the Serengeti National Park for honeymooners include game drives, experiencing the Great Migration, Hot air ballooning, exclusive bush breakfast, lunch picnics, photoshoot in the wild, and private romantic dinners.

Ngorongoro Conservation Area

Located 180km from Arusha, Ngorongoro Conservation Area is named after a huge volcanic caldera. It is protected and also regarded as a Unesco world heritage site. Well renowned for its wildlife, honeymooners can experience nature at its peak and embark on game drives, private sightseeing tours, take lots of pictures, lunch picnics, and romantic dinners.

Senior Travelers

While some may say that an African safari is a way to adventurous for the older generation, being in the African bush makes room for tranquillity and the only physical effort that is required is to listen to bird songs, enjoy being surrounded by incredible scenery, and look out for passing animals while sipping on a drink or reading a book. Trips will usually be designed to meet the travelers’ specifications and individual requirements. Here are some of the best safari destinations for senior travelers:

Kruger National Park

Only a short flight away from Johannesburg, the Kruger National Park is South Africa’s premier National Park and its 22,000 sq km mean room for all comers with enough backroads and bush camps to satisfy those with wilderness cravings. Whatever your taste may be, you will be able to catch a glimpse of the Big 5, numerous large herbivores and over 500 exotic bird species. The secret of the Kruger National Park is the habitat variety.

Okavango Delta

From savannah and hills to woodlands and riverine forest, from easy game drives to wilderness trails, and from exclusive lodges to large public camps, Botswana’s Okavango Delta perfectly captures what it means to be on a safari. Itineraries can easily be tailored or senior travelers, ensuring they have an amazing time in the wild without feeling too tired.

First Timers

For most first-timers on safari, the Big Five tops the wishlist and many safari destinations in Africa boast all or most of these including:

The Masai Mara

A northern extension of Tanzania Serengeti, the Mara boasts Kenya’s teeming savannah, flat-topped acacias and lazing predators emblematic of a continent. The huge herd of other grazers that arrive from July to October dominate the park’s ecology and the jaw-dropping spectacle is a magnet for predators. The Mara’s popularity may sometimes lead to inclusive clusters of mini-buses, but you can head to the upmarket camps in the west for a more exclusive experience.

Chobe National Park and Moremi Game Reserve

Although Botswana is dry land, some of its best game viewings are by water. Wildlife throngs the riverfront in the far north of the Chobe National Park where boat cruises past countless buffaloes and elephants, lions and hyenas roam the loop roads, and sable is among the many herbivores. Victoria Falls is just a day trip away, and further south, the Moremi Reserve protects the eastern fringes of the Okavango Delta. These two destinations are mostly combined and boat cruises across the lagoon down the narrow channel offer plentiful big game and birdlife.

Singles and Adventurers

Walking safaris bear its origins in Zambia which is still the leading destination for this activity and home to some of the best guides in Africa.

Luangwa National Park

Luangwa National Park is rated as one of the most authentic intimate wilderness experiences in the world and the magic lies in being part of the natural world rather than being an aloof observer in a vehicle. The buzz and chatter of wildlife become the soundtrack to your safari without the hum of an engine.

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park

Located just on the steep hillside within Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda, Gorilla Forest Camp is a magnificent camp and is famous for its large population of gorillas. It is an experience like no other as you go deep into the dense jungle and come face to face with giant apes in their natural habitat. Definitely a safari adventure to remember.

No matter what kind of traveler you are, Africa boasts top-notch safari destinations that would meet your travel needs and then some.

