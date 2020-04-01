SAP Offers A New Digital Learning Initiative To All

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new digital learning initiative offering innovative, interactive educational content to support students, professionals and anyone wishing to continue to learn during this challenging time.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting everyone around the world,” said Christian Klein, Co-CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “We want to make sure education does not take a back seat during this time. Students and subject-matter experts need access to safe and healthy learning environments to continue their education virtually. SAP is expanding its commitment to support the next generation of professionals and users by broadening access to some of our best digital learning offerings to facilitate the continuity of innovation and enablement.”

This dynamic initiative is based on three educational pillars – massive open online courses, learning journeys for universities and the SAP Young Thinkers program – as part of SAP’s comprehensive learning and enablement program. SAP will respond and adjust to participant feedback and requirements to improve and adapt the courses continuously.

openSAP Is Open to Everybody

The award-winning openSAP platform provides massive open online courses (MOOCs) to anyone interested in learning about leading technologies, the latest innovations and the digital economy. Course topics include automated robotic process automation, data science, machine learning, ethical artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), sustainability, Java programming and more.

Offered free of charge on the openSAP platform, these enterprise MOOCs use proven classroom learning concepts, including gamification and discussion forums with peers and experts, all delivered in an online format. Courses can be accessed without restriction, anytime, anywhere and from any device. Podcasts and microlearning formats provide users with self-contained, bite-sized content that is easy to consume.

To register you must be older than 16 years of age, but the courses themselves are suitable for learners of any age. To find out more, please visit https://open.sap.com.

Free Learning Offering for University Students With System Access and Global Certification from SAP

SAP provides 90-day access to four selected learning journeys for students interested in preparing digitally for a career in the SAP ecosystem and studying at one of the over 3,800 member universities in the SAP University Alliances program. Areas of study include scope and business processes specific to SAP S/4HANA®, the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Finance solution, the SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central solution and Modeling in SAP HANA®.

The offering is specifically designed for students and is available for free. It includes various learning formats in multiple languages as well as free access to training systems for hands-on practice. These tools help students prepare for an exam to achieve SAP Global Certification from SAP on specific subjects. One exam attempt is included for free. The package can be accessed here.

SAP Young Thinkers Program Available to Everyone

To support students and teachers facing school closures and other disruptions, the learning courses in the SAP Young Thinkers program are available on one central, open-access Web site.

SAP Young Thinkers provides a foundation for digital literacy, inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) fields. Students and IT beginners can explore creative methodologies and technologies to help shape a better world.

For more information about the program or to register for the introductory course “Get Coding with Snap” please visit www.sap.com/young-thinkers. The SAP Young Thinkers program embraces a global network of engaged SAP employees and motivated partners. It offers learning opportunities for digitalization with a focus on computer science, economics and creative solution and learning methodologies targeting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly.

