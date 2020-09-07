Mon. Sep 7th, 2020

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

3 mins ago 1 min read

Ghanaian world-star rapper and multiple award winner, SARKODIE, has been appointed Ambassador for the proposed Pan African Heritage World Museum project to be launched on September 21, this year. Appointed for his passion for Pan African unity and love for the continent and the diaspora, Sarkodie in a response to the appointment, expressed his appreciation, excitement and acceptance to be part of this historical initiative’. The Pan African Heritage World Museum, brainchild of Honorable Kojo Yankah, founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), seeks to curate, preserve and communicate the history, ideals, civilization and cultural heritage of people of African descent “within a 21st century context of social, economic and political development”. The Project has a 20-member Academic Council made up of eminent scholars from Africa and the Diaspora and a 25-member International Board of Trustees from the USA, the Caribbean, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Kenya and Ghana.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

