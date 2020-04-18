Satisfy your Curiosity for Ancient Egyptian Wonders from Home

This week the Egyptian Tourist Board has made four sites available to the world via digital platforms, most notably the 5,000-year-old tomb of Queen Meresankh III. Her tomb was first excavated in 1927 by an American archaeologist. Now, a team from Harvard University has used 3D modelling to create a virtual tour of this ancient Giza tomb. Queen Meresankh III was the granddaughter of the pharaoh Khufu, and was married to King Khafre. The tomb consists of two floors comprising a main chamber and a lower level. Inside, you’ll see funerary ornaments, relief sculptures and statues, as well as Mereseankh’s black granite sarcophagus. Tourists can usually access this site for free. The 3D virtual tour also highlights artefacts and provides useful information.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share it!