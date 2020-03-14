Saving Cape Town’s Attractions

The rugged and beautiful Cederberg Mountains in South Africa’s Western Cape are named after one of the rarest trees on the planet. The Clanwilliam cedar lives nowhere else in the world. This iconic species originated up to 225 million years ago and survived the last ice age. But today it is critically endangered and its future hangs in the balance. In an effort to save the species, CapeNature has developed a tree-planting scheme. It’s a delicate process that begins with harvesting seeds. The seeds are then used to propagate the cedar trees in nurseries before planting them on the rocky outcrops where they grow naturally.

SOURCE: CNN

