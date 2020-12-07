Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Saving Senegal’s Forest and Empowering Women at the Same Time

13 hours ago 1 min read

Wood and charcoal burning account for 50% of Senegal’s household energy consumption, contributing to air pollution and deforestation. To reduce ecological damage, an association called Nebeday, which means “tree” in Wolof, the predominant local language in Senegal, hires villagers to produce an innovative energy alternative. Half of Senegal’s households rely on wood or wood charcoal. To combat air pollution and deforestation, a cooperative of women produce biochar, an energy source made from straw. They burn it and mix the charred straw with clay and water. The end result is a carbon-neutral organic charcoal that does not involve chopping down trees. The mixture is pressed and stored, resulting in about 150 pallets of biochar per day. The initiative is diversifying the economy of a rural region where many eke out a living from livestock and fishing. Biochar production has been launched in 18 villages in the region by the Nebeday, the group also plants trees in big cities and small villages alike. The African Union’s Great Green Wall initiative is focusing on the Sahel among other regions to prevent desertification. The biochar project and efforts to combat deforestation are a vital piece of the puzzle.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

The Irish Generation Looking for their African Roots

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Mammal Migration is Under Threat

13 hours ago
1 min read

The DRC’s Political Marriage Crumbles

13 hours ago
1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

3 days ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

3 days ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

3 days ago
1 min read

A Space for African and Portuguese Food and Live Music

3 days ago
1 min read

The Bedrock of Afrobeats

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Saving Senegal’s Forest and Empowering Women at the Same Time

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Irish Generation Looking for their African Roots

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Mammal Migration is Under Threat

13 hours ago
1 min read

The DRC’s Political Marriage Crumbles

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: