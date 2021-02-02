Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Seamless Delivery, the Order of the Day for this Egyptian Startup

3 mins ago 1 min read

Egyptian startup Tayary, an online logistics and delivery platform, has secured pre-seed investment from AUC Angels, Alex Angels, and Cairo Angels. Launched in 2017, Tayary is a multifaceted online platform that facilitates order delivery through both B2B and B2C models. The Alexandria-based startup has developed its own order-tracking feature in-house, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive deliveries in an affordable and efficient manner. The startup’s current services include online food ordering, B2B delivery services, and grocery and pharmacy deliveries. During the lockdown initiated in Q2 of 2020, Tayary also launched an additional on-demand courier service, Tayary Go, to help clients run errands while staying safe. The pre-seed funding will be deployed towards expanding geographically, growing the team and launching extensive marketing efforts in order to increase the clients they serve over the next year. This is not the first syndicated investment bringing together the three angel investment networks. Last year, Cairo Angels, Alex Angels, and AUC Angels invested in ElGameya, a fintech mobile application that manages ROSCA cycles.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Nigerian Teen Jailed for Blasphemy Talks about That Incident

37 seconds ago
1 min read

Flying Seems to be the Safest Form of Travel in Mali Right Now

6 mins ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

8 mins ago
1 min read

Khartoum Catches Addis Filing Up Controversial Dam

10 mins ago
1 min read

Empowering Female Medics in Nigeria

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Rise and Fall of a Forbes Billionaire

14 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Infamous Traffic Has Life Threatening Consequences

16 mins ago
2 min read

The Colonial Planning of Airports in Nairobi

1 day ago
1 min read

Harare Officials Placed Under UK Sanctions

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerian Teen Jailed for Blasphemy Talks about That Incident

38 seconds ago
1 min read

Seamless Delivery, the Order of the Day for this Egyptian Startup

3 mins ago
1 min read

Flying Seems to be the Safest Form of Travel in Mali Right Now

6 mins ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: