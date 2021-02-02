Seamless Delivery, the Order of the Day for this Egyptian Startup

Egyptian startup Tayary, an online logistics and delivery platform, has secured pre-seed investment from AUC Angels, Alex Angels, and Cairo Angels. Launched in 2017, Tayary is a multifaceted online platform that facilitates order delivery through both B2B and B2C models. The Alexandria-based startup has developed its own order-tracking feature in-house, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive deliveries in an affordable and efficient manner. The startup’s current services include online food ordering, B2B delivery services, and grocery and pharmacy deliveries. During the lockdown initiated in Q2 of 2020, Tayary also launched an additional on-demand courier service, Tayary Go, to help clients run errands while staying safe. The pre-seed funding will be deployed towards expanding geographically, growing the team and launching extensive marketing efforts in order to increase the clients they serve over the next year. This is not the first syndicated investment bringing together the three angel investment networks. Last year, Cairo Angels, Alex Angels, and AUC Angels invested in ElGameya, a fintech mobile application that manages ROSCA cycles.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

