Senegalese Footballer Makes Life Back Home a Little Easier

34 mins ago 1 min read

Senegal and Liverpool football star Sadio Mane has donated $693,000 to help fund the construction of a hospital in his hometown of Bambali in Senegal. The village, about 400 kilometers outside the capital city Dakar, did not previously have a hospital. Mane met with Senegalese President Macky Sall earlier this month to discuss the project, which will include departments for maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms. Mane also shared his enthusiasm for the project, tweeting: “Very honored by the audience that the Head of State, His Excellency @Macky_Sall granted me. A good time to discuss football but also our social projects.” In 2019, Mane donated close to $350,000 to build a school in Bambali. The year before he also gifted 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village so that residents could wear them during the Champions League final.

