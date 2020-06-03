Senegalese Lab at the Forefront of COVID-19 Hit by the Virus

Share it!

For months, researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, a prestigious biomedical research center in Senegal, have been working to produce a low-cost, rapid, at-home test for the coronavirus — the kind that countries across Africa and elsewhere have been most eager to have. Now the coronavirus has infected a cluster of staff members at the institute, one of whom has died, according to its director, Dr. Amadou Sall. He did not say how many workers had tested positive, but local media reports said it was five. Their contacts have been isolated and the work is continuing, according to Cheikh Tidiane Diagne, a researcher at the lab. The center’s work has been crucial in efforts to contain the spread of the virus in West Africa: In the early stages of the outbreak, it trained laboratory staff from more than a dozen countries in how to test for the virus.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

