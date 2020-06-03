Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Senegalese Lab at the Forefront of COVID-19 Hit by the Virus

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

For months, researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, a prestigious biomedical research center in Senegal, have been working to produce a low-cost, rapid, at-home test for the coronavirus — the kind that countries across Africa and elsewhere have been most eager to have. Now the coronavirus has infected a cluster of staff members at the institute, one of whom has died, according to its director, Dr. Amadou Sall. He did not say how many workers had tested positive, but local media reports said it was five. Their contacts have been isolated and the work is continuing, according to Cheikh Tidiane Diagne, a researcher at the lab. The center’s work has been crucial in efforts to contain the spread of the virus in West Africa: In the early stages of the outbreak, it trained laboratory staff from more than a dozen countries in how to test for the virus.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

A Safe Space for Somalis to Vent

20 seconds ago
1 min read

Developing Digital Apps for Ethiopia’s Healthcare

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s Former First Lady Arrested

5 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Safe Space for Somalis to Vent

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Developing Digital Apps for Ethiopia’s Healthcare

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s Former First Lady Arrested

5 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Lab at the Forefront of COVID-19 Hit by the Virus

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today