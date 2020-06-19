Senegalese Migrants Return Home For The Promise Of Regenerative Agriculture

Share it!

Trees for the Future and International Organization for Migration Partner to Resettle 30 Families

At 24-years-old, Samba Diallo had no choice but to leave his home in Senegal.

“Nobody can understand how we feel as young Africans. We do not want to leave this continent but in the face of poverty we have no choice,” he recalls. “My dream [was] not to travel, but to have a successful vocation. I just did not have the chance or support that enabled me to start an activity [in Senegal].”

A migrant since 2012, Samba has lived in Côte d’Ivoire (the Ivory Coast) and Libya searching for work. Post-Gaddafi Libya appeared to be a doorway to Europe for many displaced persons, including Samba. Unfortunately, Samba and countless others faced a dangerous human trafficking network, imprisonment, and death in the process. Despite the dangers, there were hardly any opportunities for which to return home, an all-too-common problem for refugees and migrants.

“What I endured in Libya, I will not wish even for my worst enemy,” Samba says. “I went to prison three times. I lost friends!”

After living as a migrant for seven years, Samba (pictured below) found the opportunity he’d been looking for his entire life: the chance to work hard for a living – in his own country.

Finding Opportunity in Forest Gardening

In September 2019 the International Organization for Migration (IOM) began efforts to return Senegalese refugees living in Libya to their homes. Samba’s village is Madine-Touatt in the Kolda region of Senegal. The program does not just aim to get refugees home, it is built to provide each family with an opportunity to support themselves – an element that is often missing in resettlement programs which exacerbate the cycle of poverty, hunger, and migration. In partnering with nonprofit Trees for the Future (TREES), IOM resettled 30 Senegalese refugees interested in becoming Forest Garden farmers – Samba and his family were among them.

“I want my children to have the chance to live in Senegal, to grow up close to me,” Samba said in 2019 after first returning home. “If I can have the opportunity to feed my family through farming in my own country, what more can I ask for?”

Trees for the Future works with thousands of farmers in Senegal, training them to use regenerative agroforestry and sustainable farming techniques known as the Forest Garden Approach to repair their land and their livelihoods. In this pilot project with IOM, TREES worked with returnees to determine which farming activities they were interested in, while also paying attention to how to best structure this non-traditional approach within the constraints of the conservative elders of the village.

“At Trees for the Future, we firmly believe – and have proven – that revitalization efforts and new techniques can’t work without community interest and support. Resettlement initiatives miss the mark when they fail to listen to what the community needs,” explains TREES Director of Programs Brandy Lellou. “Our West Africa Regional Coordinator Mohamed Traore and many technicians worked with returnees through training workshops and TREES engaged a local professional to facilitate community focus groups and spend time discussing the issues, challenges, and constraints before making any lasting decisions, and the results speak for themselves.”

Forging Their Own Path

After assessing their options and going through a series of training and design workshops, the returnees decided to purchase a two hectare plot of land just outside their village. In addition to their community plot, each family established smaller market gardens inside their existing compounds.

Since returning home and working with TREES, the group of 30 Forest Garden farmers have been able to establish a well that now provides water to both the village and the Forest Garden.

“I was really touched to see the faces of the migrants when they saw the first drops of water in their gardens,” says West Africa Regional Coordinator Mohamed Traore. “It was a sign of hope and recognition of the work and guidance given by TREES.”

The group has also installed a secure fence around the Forest Garden to protect it from grazing animals. Less than a year into the program, the 30 Forest Garden farmers are collectively growing peppers, okra, onion, sorrel, eggplant, tomato, cabbage, green beans, and watermelon. Traore says the abundance of produce signaled something in the group.

“With the first market gardening crops, migrants begin to believe that a Forest Garden may be a second chance for them,” he says.

Harvests from each household garden provide food to their families and harvests from the community Forest Garden are sold at local markets and across the borders in nearby Gambia and Mali – contributing to significant earnings for each family.

“At first, I still felt reluctance in some people because they still wanted to leave,” says TREES Technician Sadio Sadio. “But in late February, after the first harvest each of them had about 35,000 CFA francs ($60 USD). You could see the satisfaction of these former migrants.”

“Even other young people in the village want to join the project,” says former migrant and Lead Farmer Thierno Moussa. He explains that part of their TREES training has taught them to grow produce according to demand. “Bell pepper and bitter eggplant are very expensive in the summer in this area so there will be huge benefits. We already have customers waiting for our vegetables and fruit. It’s fantastic!”

“TREES is restoring the economy of our zone through the use of agroforestry,” Samba says, noting that he wishes these practices had been available to his community sooner. “If TREES had arrived in our area earlier, there would not be so many deaths from irregular migration.”

Achieving Lasting Change

This project isn’t just providing growth and resilience on the farm, TREES staff say the focus groups have provided an avenue to explore opportunities for growth and resilience as a community as well. The focus group conversations have led to powerful conversations about environmental degradation and how past practices have contributed to deteriorating living conditions.

By collectively identifying natural resources, discussing their importance, listing obstacles for protection, and determining solutions; the group of farmers came to the agreement that these resources are vital to the future of their children and they are now developing a plan for protecting those resources through more sustainable practices.

“These insights were a powerful realization of the importance of community-level, multigenerational focus groups in identifying the connection between environmental degradation and loss of opportunities,” says Lellou.

Settling Into Home

As they approach their second year of the program, the group is building a tree nursery and will soon establish a living fence made up of thousands of fast-growing thorny trees that create a thick barrier around the Forest Garden. In addition to keeping grazing animals out, living fences also reduce wind and water erosion, they add to soil health through leaf litter, and they offer a supply of fuelwood and animal fodder. Once the living fence is established, the Forest Garden farmers will be able to remove the metal fence and use it to start another Forest Garden nearby.

With plenty of work and opportunity still ahead of them, Samba says the doubt and fear that forced them to leave their home is ebbing away.

“I would not say that the desire to leave for young people has been erased, however, it has considerably diminished. In the coming months, none of us will want to leave, neither me or my friends,” he says. “TREES gave me the opportunity to rebuild myself in my village and to have enough to feed my family. That’s all that drove me to leave.”

Watch this short documentary to learn more about Trees for the Future’s Forest Garden Approach. Donate to TREES today and support training efforts and resources like those needed in Madine-Touatt and around the developing world.