Setting Up the First Amazon Web Services in the Africa Region

2 mins ago 1 min read

The cloud computing platform of Amazon.com Inc, has launched its data centre operations at three locations in Cape Town, South Africa. The company defines a “region” as a combination of two or more physical data centre clusters, which Amazon says helps its clients store data and run applications, provide faster response and have content back-up. The move steps up Amazon’s efforts to outsmart rivals. Microsoft Corp’s Azure cloud platform and Chinese hardware major Huawei have already been building data centres in South Africa. “Starting today, developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations can run their applications and serve end-users in Africa,” Amazon said in a statement. The service will now allow clients to store data locally and retain complete ownership of their content and data, it said.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

