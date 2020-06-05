Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Seven of 12 Best Dollar-bond Returns are from African Nations

3 mins ago 1 min read

Africa’s sovereign bonds — all of them rated junk — have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the risk-on mood that’s sweeping global markets as economies reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.. Angola, which is in discussions to reorganize some of its loans, leads the pack with a return of 74%, compared with the 9.5% average for the 74-member Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Sovereign Index. Zambia, which is restructuring its debt, isn’t far behind at 40%. Investors, flush with cash and in need of yield following unprecedented policy easing by the world’s central banks, appear to be blind to the array of risks: the coronavirus pandemic that’s still spreading in most African countries, economies hard-hit by the disease and U.S.-China tensions that may revive the debilitating trade war. Gabon and Nigeria posted returns of more than 30% this quarter, while Ghana, South Africa and Egypt are deep into double digits.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

