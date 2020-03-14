Sat. Mar 14th, 2020

Seychelles Cuts Travel

Air Seychelles announced the airline will be cancelling a series of flights across its regional and domestic network following a significant downturn in air travel, due to the outbreak of The Novel Coronavirus (COVID -19). From March 26 until April 30, 2020, the airline will be cancelling 10 flights on the Mauritius route, while it will cancel 11 flights on the Johannesburg route. On the Mumbai route, a total of 21 flights will be cancelled until June 30, 2020. Following the recent travel restrictions implemented in Israel, Air Seychelles will also be cancelling 2 flights to Tel Aviv during this period. 

SOURCE: IOL

