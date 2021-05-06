Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Seychelles Exercises Caution Despite Herd Immunity

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated over 60% of its population against Covid-19, is bringing back restrictions amid a rise in cases. The archipelago of nearly 100,000 people recorded close to 500 new cases in the three days to 1 May and has about 1,000 active cases. A third of the active cases involved people who had had two vaccine doses, the country’s news agency said. Schools have been closed and sports activities cancelled for two weeks. Bars, restaurants and shops are to close early and some gatherings have been banned. More than four-fifths of the active cases were among Seychellois people, with the remainder made up of foreigners. The Seychelles, which relies on tourism for much of its income, began vaccinating its population in January using Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine doses donated by the United Arab Emirates. By mid-April about 60% of the vaccine doses administered in the country were Sinopharm, with the rest Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

The Invisible Cloak of Education Discrimination: School Admission Policies in South Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zimdancehall’s Growth Spurred by Demand for Music that Resonates with Daily Struggles

2 days ago
1 min read

A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s New Approach to the Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

Investing in African SMEs with Social Impact

2 days ago
1 min read

Exposing a Pension Grant Scandal

2 days ago
1 min read

Malawi Focuses on its Labour Relations

2 days ago
1 min read

Mozambique is Experiencing an Environmental Renaissance

2 days ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim on What Africa Needs Right Now

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: