Seychelles Issues Safety Travel Guidelines as Borders Open

3 mins ago 1 min read

As part of the safety measures being imposed by the destination, it will be compulsory for all visitors entering the Seychelles to take a Covid-19 test 48 hours prior to disembarking on the Pointe Larue International Airport. A health fee of fifty dollars will have to be incurred on grounds to cover further local health procedures imposed by the Public Health Authority as part of the new requirements. Phase 1 will also limit the movement of visitors around the inner islands of Mahé, Praslin and La Digue. In order to ensure maximum control, all-inclusive resorts and islands resorts will be recommended to visitors as they provide the opportunity to have guests in a self-contained environment while enjoying their holiday in paradise and respecting the social distancing measures.

SOURCE: ETURBO NEWS

