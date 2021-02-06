Africa.com

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

Two new hotels will open in the Seychelles by 2023, Hilton confirmed this week. Judging from the first images, the brand is not skimping on luxury. Hilton announced that the brand had signed management agreements to bring its iconic luxury brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts and lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton to the Seychelles. Other developments include soon-to-be-opened Mango House Seychelles and LXR Hotels & Resorts. Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton Carlos Khneisser shared a glimpse of what travellers can expect with the two new establishments. At Waldorf Astoria Platte Island, dubbed as a “truly exclusive luxury experience” guests can choose between the 59 seafront villas boasting private pools. Other amenities include six restaurants and bars, a spa, kid’s club, outdoor observatory, tennis courts and a marine conservation discovery centre- all within the sanctuary of Platte Island. Located over 130km south of Mahé, the island is covered with palm forest and surrounded by a coral reef and lagoon. Guests arrive via a small plane from Mahe and land on a small airstrip where they will be whisked away to their villa.

SOURCE: IOL

