Seychelles Says it is Reopening Borders to Tourists this Month

15 hours ago 1 min read

Authorities sealed off the Indian Ocean archipelago early during the pandemic to stem the spread. The move starved resorts, cruise ship ports and nature reserves of customers. “Seychelles will reopen to tourists from all over the world… on March 25,” state-owned Seychelles News Agency reported,citing remarks by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde. Only tourists from South Africa would not be allowed. Revenues from tourism fell 61% last year as anti-coronavirus restrictions cut arrivals by 70%. New visitors will need a negative Covid-19 test done within72 hours prior to arrival. No quarantines will be imposed, but tourists will be required to stay in hotels certified as complying with coronavirus measures.

SOURCE: IOL

