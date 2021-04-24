Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

10 seconds ago 1 min read

Club Med Seychelles, a luxury eco-resort that says it offers visitors a unique concept of a village experience with emphasis on values such as happiness and kindness, was inaugurated on Wednesday on Seychelles’ St. Anne Island. The opening of the 5-star resort amidst the Covid-19 pandemic is being seen as a sign of resilience and a boost for Seychelles, an island nation whose main source of income – tourism – is slowly picking up after being on its knees due to the pandemic. Club Med Seychelles reopened after just over two years of construction work costing $90 million. The inauguration was done through a spectacular show filled with music, colour, acrobatics, dances and songs performed by the staff themselves – a taste of the kind of experience that awaits visitors to the village.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

3 mins ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

8 mins ago
1 min read

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

10 mins ago
1 min read

Arch for Arch

11 mins ago
1 min read

After a Tragedy at Sea, a Wrecked Ship Becomes a Powerful Symbol in Italy

14 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine

16 mins ago
1 min read

Precision Farming to Improve Cameroon’s Crops

7 hours ago
1 min read

Turbulence Predicted for Africa’s Airlines

7 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone

7 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

3 mins ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

8 mins ago
1 min read

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: