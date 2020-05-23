Africa.com

Shaking Up Nairobi's Bar Offerings Cocktails

1 day ago

As craft cocktails are just now finding a foothold in the Kenyan capital, buoyed by a dynamic, nascent drinks industry. Small businesses are distilling gin and producing cider, and a handful of breweries are producing craft beer—all high-quality local alternatives to cheap lagers and soda-based mixed drinks. Procera is the first Kenyan distillery of any kind, let alone its first craft gin, and has proudly based its recipe on African botanicals. That botanical list also includes Kenyan pink peppercorns, Swahili limes, Moroccan coriander, cardamom and mace from Zanzibar, grains of selim from Sierra Leone, and Somali acacia honey, the latter of which Jorgensen refers to as “the heart of the recipe after the juniper.”

