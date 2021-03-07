Showcasing the Beauty of Countries, Particularly Africa

Nov. 16, 2018, is a day Ime Umoh will never forget. It was the day he packed what was left in his apartment, put in storage and said goodbye to Corporate America to explore the world. “I was at the height of my career working at Facebook in Menlo Park, California. It was my dream job, but I started feeling that there was more to life,” Umoh told Travel Noire. “At the same time, I realized that I hadn’t seen my father in Nigeria in two years, so I took a few months off and stepped away from Corporate America.” His original plan was to take three months off from work and return to the States to work in tech again. But about a month into his trip, he felt a sense of freedom that he never had before, and there was no way he could go back— and he didn’t. Umoh wanted to document his journey, and he was determined to share his story visually. He purchased a DJI Osmo pocket camera and a drone, and didn’t travel anywhere without them. It turns out that following his passion and instincts, opened doors that he didn’t see coming. “I just finished up a project for a nonprofit in Egypt, and now I’m here shooting for a travel group in South Africa,” he said.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
