Sir David Adjaye Has Won the 2021 Royal Gold Medal

In the first time in its 172 year history, the Royal Institute of British Architects has awarded its highest honor to a black architect. Sir David Adjaye, the British-Ghanaian wonder whose gorgeous and thought-provoking works span the globe, took home the prize for a body of outstanding work. “It’s incredibly humbling and a great honor to have my peers recognize the work I have developed with my team and its contribution to the field over the past 25 years,” Adjaye, 54, said in a statement. “Architecture, for me, has always been about the creation of beauty to edify all peoples around the world equally and to contribute to the evolution of the craft.” Adjaye has created dazzlingly unique homes, commercial properties, product designs, exhibition spaces, and major arts centers through a career defined by contrasts.



SOURCE: ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST