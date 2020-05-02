Sneak Peak: Netflix Announces Its Next African Original Series ‘JIVA!’

As part of its ongoing mission to develop more African content, Netflix announced a new series ‘JIVA!,’ a South African slang term which translates to ‘dance’, is a drama series which will tell the story of a talented street dancer called Ntombi, who while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibility and a complex love life, realises that her choreography could be her ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban. However, in order to succeed, she must first overcome her fears, thrash her rivals and attempt to resolve some of the problems in her family. Fueled by the break-out success of its first African original series ‘Queen Sono,’ Netflix is busy creating more vehicles to showcase African talent.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

