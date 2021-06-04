Somalia Joins Bicycling Enthusiasts around the Globe to Celebrate World Bicycle Day

Somalia’s cycling federation was just recognized last year and with poor roads and equipment, it’s an uphill battle to prepare for upcoming international competition. The Somali cycling federation has just 20 professional bicycles accepted in the International Cyclist’s Union (UCI), the world governing body for sports cycling based in Switzerland that oversees competitions. Poor equipment and closed roads due to security threats from the armed militant group Al-Shabab, mainly in the capital, Mogadishu, are a couple of challenges facing young cyclists training for international competitions. The secretary-general of the Somali cycling federation, Saed Ahmed Abukar, said despite the challenges, they are committed to building the sport at a grassroots level.

SOURCE: VOA