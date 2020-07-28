Wed. Jul 29th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Somalia’s Livestock Exports Feel Hajj Blow

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi authorities to limit the hajj to just 1,000 people already in the kingdom, crushing the dreams of millions of pilgrims — and those of the livestock breeders, traders and exporters who supply millions of cows, camels, sheep and goats to feed the foreigners who arrive in the desert city each year. That sudden drop in demand has been devastating for Somalia, where livestock makes up three-quarters of total exports, around 70 percent of which are sent to Saudi Arabia in the months leading up to the hajj. Many Somalis take out loans to expand their herds and pay them back with income in the lead-up to the hajj boom. Now, many face with deeper debt that may turn into a long-term drag on their income.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST

More Articles

1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

7 mins ago
1 min read

Juba’s Leaders Fail to Form Parliament

18 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Presidential Race Just Got Heated

23 mins ago
1 min read

Why aren’t Women Who Developed Nigeria being Recognised?

27 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

33 mins ago
1 min read

US Missionary Ordered to Pay for Child Negligence in Uganda

38 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Living in Lebanon Face an Uphill Battle to Go Home

43 mins ago
1 min read

Things Just Went South for Zimbabwe and the US

51 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Designer’s Fit for First Ladies Collection

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Somalia’s Livestock Exports Feel Hajj Blow

3 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

7 mins ago
1 min read

Juba’s Leaders Fail to Form Parliament

18 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Presidential Race Just Got Heated

23 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today