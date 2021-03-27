Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Some Light at the End of Khartoum’s Economic Tunnel

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese customers queue to access money services at the Faisal Islamic Bank (Sudan) in Khartoum, Sudan June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

4 hours ago 1 min read

Sudan has settled its debts with the World Bank after nearly three decades, moving the heavily indebted African country closer to a much-needed international debt-relief package. World Bank President David Malpass said the move meant Sudan could now access nearly $2 billion in grants from the Bank’s International Development Association. Clearing the arrears, which date back to the years of ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir and earlier, was made possible through a $1.15 billion bridge loan from the U.S. government. Sudan’s Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim said clearance of the arrears would enable the country to secure financing from the World Bank Group and other multilateral institutions and move forward with transformative development projects. Sudan fulfilled one of the main conditions demanded by international donors in February when it took steps to unify its official and black-market exchange rates. Electricity, fuel, and bread, have become more expensive in recent months in Sudan, as shortages of the commodities persist or worsen. A source familiar with the matter said Sudan’s overall debt includes about $2.8 billion owed to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank (ADB); $19 billion owed to countries in the Paris Club of official bilateral creditors; $21 billion to non-Paris Club members; and the rest to commercial creditors.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Looks Like Lusaka Will Miss another Payment

4 hours ago
1 min read

Deep-dive into the Continent’s Fintech Space

4 hours ago
2 min read

How Governments Should Respond to the Potential Economic Impact of Climate Change

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Pile Up at the Suez Canal

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Grants Zimbabwean Teleco the Licence to Build its Fibre Backbone

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Bitcoin Conundrum

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Re-industrialisation of Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

New US Administration Brings in New Prospects for African Asset Managers

4 hours ago
2 min read

What Covid-19 has Revealed about the Way Africa’s Risk Profile is Measured

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Some Light at the End of Khartoum’s Economic Tunnel

4 hours ago
1 min read

Looks Like Lusaka Will Miss another Payment

4 hours ago
1 min read

Deep-dive into the Continent’s Fintech Space

4 hours ago
2 min read

How Governments Should Respond to the Potential Economic Impact of Climate Change

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: