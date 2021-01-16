Africa.com

Somizi’s Cookbook Beats Jamie Oliver to ‘Highest Selling’ in South Africa

Although it comes as a shock to the South African culinary establishment, TV personality and reality star Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, is a cookbook best seller. Thanks to some early experimenting with cooking on social media, Somizi was tapped to helm a reality-based cooking show, which has now catapulted his new book ‘Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not a Chef’ into the top spot on the South African best seller’s list.     

SOURCE: NEWS 24

