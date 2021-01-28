Song For Our People: Award Winning Music Documentary To Be Released February 9th

New York, New York – Gravitas Ventures and Mustapha Khan Films proudly announces the upcoming release of Song For Our People. The new music documentary will be available on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and other Video-On-Demand platforms beginning on February 9th.
Song For Our People follows an extraordinary group of activist musicians and artists who come together to create a powerful new anthem to honor their ancestors and to celebrate Black lives. The inspiration comes from the film’s Emmy Award-winning director, Mustapha Khan, imagining being confronted today by an ancestor who had lived their life enslaved, and being asked by that ancestor one poignant question: “What have you done with your freedom?”
Writer Trey Ellis calls Song For Our People: “A soul-stirring triumph! The exact movie America needs right now to replenish our collective soul.”
The film won the Audience Award at both the 2019 Awareness Film Festival and the 2019 Fine Arts Film Festival. It also won the Best Music Award at last year’s Doc Utah International Film Festival.
Song For Our People features: Omar Edwards, Jessie Wagner, Clark Gayton, Tashan, Ralph Rolle, Normie B, Elsa Cornish, Jeremy Pelt, Don Braden and Kenny Vaughan.
www.songforourpeople.com
U.S. Distributor:
Gravitas Ventures
Red Arrow Studios
Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Contribute press stories by sending an email to media @ africa.com
More Articles
The Fans Have Spoken – The Mic: Africa Announces its Winners
Simi Joins Nadeska On Apple Music 1 To Discuss Her Latest Album “Restless II”
Nigeria’s Burna Boy & Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz Lead In Mama Kampala 2021’s Nominees
Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter And Producer, Amaarae
MarvinKann Releases “Forever” Video Featuring LIB Whezzy & KIING
Nigeria’s Most Streamed Music Of 2020
Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy This Sunday With Focalistic
Sani Lockeheart Releases A Seven-track EP: Solar Avenue
Saul City Releases An Energetic Anthem