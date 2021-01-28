Africa.com

Song For Our People: Award Winning Music Documentary To Be Released February 9th

1 hour ago 2 min read

New York, New York – Gravitas Ventures and Mustapha Khan Films proudly announces the upcoming release of Song For Our People. The new music documentary will be available on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and other Video-On-Demand platforms beginning on February 9th.

 

Song For Our People follows an extraordinary group of activist musicians and artists who come together to create a powerful new anthem to honor their ancestors and to celebrate Black lives. The inspiration comes from the film’s Emmy Award-winning director, Mustapha Khan, imagining being confronted today by an ancestor who had lived their life enslaved, and being asked by that ancestor one poignant question: “What have you done with your freedom?”

Writer Trey Ellis calls Song For Our People: “A soul-stirring triumph! The exact movie America needs right now to replenish our collective soul.”

The film won the Audience Award at both the 2019 Awareness Film Festival and the 2019 Fine Arts Film Festival. It also won the Best Music Award at last year’s Doc Utah International Film Festival.

Song For Our People features: Omar Edwards, Jessie Wagner, Clark Gayton, Tashan, Ralph Rolle, Normie B, Elsa Cornish, Jeremy Pelt, Don Braden and Kenny Vaughan.


www.songforourpeople.com

U.S. Distributor:
Gravitas Ventures
Red Arrow Studios

