Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Soul Taco Owners Launch JewFro, a Jewish-African Fusion Pop-Up

1 hour ago 1 min read

It may seem like an unlikely combination, but some intrepid cooks in Virginia have stumbled upon a hybrid cuisine that some are finding irresistible. Although the name can be startling, JewFro attracts attention, and offers up a delicious blend of Jewish and African classics. The pop-up pulls from the culinary traditions of Ghana, Morocco and Eritrea as well as Israel and American Jewish cuisine. In keeping with the pop-up’s goal to introduce diners to different cultures, the menu features a glossary. Dishes include: Shakshuka, a Middle Eastern and North African dish of poached eggs, Niter kibbeh (Ethiopian spiced butter), tomato sauce, olives, labneh (strained yogurt) and challah; West African peanut soup with ground Moroccan lamb kreplach dumplings, toasted pine nuts and herb oil; and Peri-Peri grilled chicken, a grilled half chicken with coconut sauce, Jollof cous-cous and Israeli salad.       

SOURCE: RICHMOND BIZSENSE

More Articles

1 min read

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

1 hour ago
1 min read

Akintunde Ahmad’s New Fashion Line Takes African Textiles Global

1 hour ago
1 min read

First Art Prize Dedicated to Female African Artists Launches Today

1 hour ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Grammy: Why It Is a Big Win for Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Malawians Can Now Buy and Trade Shares from this Major Company

7 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Firm Makes Online Banking Easier

7 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians are Now Spending More on Food as Inflation Creeps In

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Global Tech Boom is Revolutionizing Everything and these African Firms Want In

7 hours ago
1 min read

Creating an African Payment Platform for Multinationals Entering New Markets

7 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Soul Taco Owners Launch JewFro, a Jewish-African Fusion Pop-Up

1 hour ago
1 min read

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

1 hour ago
1 min read

Akintunde Ahmad’s New Fashion Line Takes African Textiles Global

1 hour ago
1 min read

First Art Prize Dedicated to Female African Artists Launches Today

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: