Soundtrack to a Pandemic: Africa’s Best Coronavirus Songs

4 mins ago

In an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, a number of African artists and politicians have resorted to music to capture people’s attention and communicate prevention practices.  While the necessary lyrics don’t always afford the greatest musicality, a number of efforts deserve recognition for their ingenuity and appeal.  Here’s a review of some of the best. Liberia’s George Weah is not the only African politician to give their public health announcement a musical twist — although, in Uganda, Bobi Wine has a more substantial pedigree behind the microphone. Wine established himself as one of East Africa’s most popular musicians before turning his hand to politics. Another top contender comes from Congolese guitarist and rumba star Fally Ipupa, who recorded a plaintive acoustic guitar ballad, sung in French, from inside his lockdown in Kinshasa.

SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN

