South Africa is Fast Becoming the African Continent’s Art and Design Capital

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story. Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
More Articles
The 11 Best African Films on Netflix
The ‘Jerusalema’ Phenomenon Shows Africa’s Trendsetting Abilities
Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup
How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry
Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow
Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots
Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm
Can Nairobi’s Flag Carrier Ride out the Storm?
South Africa has Endured its Worst Power Cuts on Record this Year