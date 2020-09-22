Wed. Sep 23rd, 2020

South Africa Navigates its Path Post Brexit

The outcome of these talks will have implications for the South African economy, specifically trade. The EU as a regional bloc is South Africa’s largest trade partner in the world, and South Africa is the EU’s biggest trade partner in Africa. South Africa has longstanding and extensive trade relations with the UK. Prior to exiting the EU, the UK was South Africa’s second largest trade partner, after Germany, in the EU regional community. The country is also SouTo prevent disruption to trade, the Southern African Customs Union nations struck a deal with the UK in 2017. The custom union countries are South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini – plus Mozambique (SACUM). The agreement in principle is that SACUM and UK will carry over the terms of the provisions of the EU-SADC EPA into a new bilateral trade agreement. The roll-over was intended to ensure continuity in trade ties after the UK had left the EU. South Africa’s fourth biggest market for exports, behind only China, Germany and the United States.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

