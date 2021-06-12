Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South Africa Opens Up the Energy Supply Field

4 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa’s government will allow private investors to build their own power plants with up to 100 megawatts of generating capacity without requiring a license, in a bid to address the nation’s failing electricity supply. The move to raise the limit from 1 megawatt is part of a wider strategy to ease energy shortages that have hobbled Africa’s most-industrialized economy since 2005. The country regularly experiences rolling blackouts, with state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. unable to generate sufficient electricity from its old and poorly maintained plants to meet demand. “There is no doubt that the prospect of a continued energy shortfall and further load-shedding presents a massive risk to our economy,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday in an online briefing. “This intervention reflects our determination to take the necessary action to achieve energy security.” The projects will still require permits to connect to the grid, but they will be much quicker to obtain than licenses, according to the president. Companies producing excess power will be able to sell it through the transmission network, subject to agreements with Eskom and municipal authorities, he said.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

More Articles

1 min read

Economic Woes Force Lebanese to Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Economic Impact of Nigeria’s Twitter Ban

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Marketplace for Learning in Cameroon

4 hours ago
1 min read

Orange Blindsided by Fintech that’s Shaking up West Africa’s Mobile Money Industry

4 hours ago
1 min read

A New Path for South African Airways

4 hours ago
1 min read

Goods Going to Waste at the Suez Canal

4 hours ago
1 min read

Supporting Africa’s Informal Sector through Technology

4 hours ago
1 min read

Telecom and Tech Companies in Africa are Reaching New Milestones

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Virtual Museum Celebrating African Women in Entertainment

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here