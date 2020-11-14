South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

From Africa’s leading airport, Meetings and Conference Destination, Private Game Reserve and more. The World Travel Awards acknowledges, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, the awards celebrate its 27th anniversary this year. Check out the full list of winners.
SOURCE: IOL
