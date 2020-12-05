Africa.com

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

4 mins ago 1 min read

For more than half a year, South Africa’s tourism industry was at an almost complete standstill. Hotels were closed, attractions shuttered and most flights grounded. As countries gradually start lifting lockdown restrictions around the world, many of the most popular destinations have been reopening borders in an effort to reboot their struggling visitor economies. And as of October, South Africa joined them: despite suggestions that the country wouldn’t reopen to international visitors until 2021, it has in fact already started welcoming tourists from all over the world. To start with, only those from certain countries considered ‘low risk’ were allowed in, but as of November 11, travellers of all nationalities can now visit South Africa. All visitors will be required to have travel insurance, and to present a negative test result from within 72 hours of arrival.

SOURCE: TIME OUT

