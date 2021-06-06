Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South African Children’s Book ‘!Qhoi nla Tjhoi’ Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language

1 min ago 1 min read

Cultural preservation is alive and well in South Africa thanks to people like Katrina Esau. An 88 year-old writer from the Khoi San people has written a new book in the nearly extinct N/uu language. A children’s book, !Qhoi nla Tjhoi translates into the Tortoise and the Ostrich, and provides a written record of the N/uu language and the type of story traditionally perpetuated through oral storytelling. Khoi-San languages have been described some of the “critically endangered” languages around the world. Furthermore, the Khoi-San were marked as illiterate by the Dutch colonisers. Esau’s book breaks this myth as N/uu is written in its own style and format, characterised by numerous distinct clicks which influenced Nguni languages such as Xhosa and Zulu. Ostritch and Tortoise will also be translated into SeTswana, IsiZulu, IsiXhosa and the Nama language spoken mostly in Namibia.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power

3 mins ago
1 min read

Planning an Alternative to the Suez Canal

1 day ago
1 min read

The Benefits of Land Restoration are Visible Now in Many Places Like Burkina Faso

1 day ago
1 min read

Providing Reliable Power for DRC’s Underserved

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria Suspends Twitter

1 day ago
1 min read

Tanzania Regains its Spot as Sub-Saharan Africa’s Foremost Gas Frontier-investment Destination

1 day ago
1 min read

Positioning Gokada at the Centre of Nigeria’s e-Commerce and Delivery Revolution

1 day ago
1 min read

Investing in Green Infrastructure for African Cities

1 day ago
1 min read

Fintech Remains the Most Funded Sector in Africa’s Startup Ecosystem and Bezos Wants In

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here