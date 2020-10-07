South African Farmers Fire Shots and Burn Police Vans during Court Proceedings

Share it!

Violence erupted outside a Magistrate’s Court where hundreds of farmers and residents had gathered a Free State town in a show of support for the family of Brendin Horner. The 22-year-old farm manager had been savagely beaten and his body tied to a pole on a farm near Paul Roux last Friday. On Tuesday, as the two suspects made a brief court appearance, the angry crowd bayed for their blood and vowed to avenge Horner’s murder themselves. Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were arrested the following day in connection with the brutal attack. Two gunshots were fired, court property destroyed and a police vehicle overturned and set alight by the angry farmers, who believe that the government is not doing enough to protect them.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE