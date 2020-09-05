South African Fashion’s New Wave

Share it!

African fashion used to be a catch-all phrase that promoted stereotypical images and rarely showed the diversity that exists under that umbrella. Thanks to the Internet, however, it’s been possible for designers to capture broader audiences and better communicate their unique visions. In the case of South Africa, it’s led to the emergence of an astounding range of creatives whose collective voice and outstanding designs are shaping a new and exciting identity for the country’s design. There’s a new wave of designers challenging preconceptions and finding their place in the global fashion industry, with their own e-commerce sites and online retailers such as 24S and Koibird allowing them a wider distribution than local sales.

SOURCE: WALL STREET JOURNAL