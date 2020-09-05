South African Fashion’s New Wave

African fashion used to be a catch-all phrase that promoted stereotypical images and rarely showed the diversity that exists under that umbrella. Thanks to the Internet, however, it’s been possible for designers to capture broader audiences and better communicate their unique visions. In the case of South Africa, it’s led to the emergence of an astounding range of creatives whose collective voice and outstanding designs are shaping a new and exciting identity for the country’s design. There’s a new wave of designers challenging preconceptions and finding their place in the global fashion industry, with their own e-commerce sites and online retailers such as 24S and Koibird allowing them a wider distribution than local sales.
SOURCE: WALL STREET JOURNAL
More Articles
Africans Mourn ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman: “We Have Lost One of Ours”
Akon Unveils $6 Billion ‘Futuristic’ City to Mixed Reviews
Interview: How Michaela Cole’s ‘I May Destroy You’ Makes Space for Black Creators
How Southern Guild Became a Go-To Source for South African Design
Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum
Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19
It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius
The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa
Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange