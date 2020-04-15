South African Food Outlets Adapt to Lockdown Needs

South African department stores chain Woolworths is expanding a click and collect drive-through shopping service, joining others in the sector forced to innovate during the lockdown and help consumers get vital supplies. While grocery stores and pharmacies are still open it has become evident that online shopping and click and collect services have become crucial in the country’s battle against the spread of the coronavirus. Woolworths’ move comes as grocery chain Pick n Pay, offers a similar drive-through service, where customers can also email their shopping lists to participating stores and collect their groceries later. David North, group executive: strategy and corporate affairs said in an email it was available at seven stores. For the Easter period, the retailer had to open up almost 2,000 additional delivery slots, which were taken up in a matter of hours to deal with the spike in demand. Pick n Pay said its online shopping service had also been in high demand over the last few weeks. It has already increased its delivery capacity by well over 2,000 slots per week.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

