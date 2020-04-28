Africa.com

South African Mines Join Forces to Flatten the Curve

South African mining companies are setting up shared quarantine facilities for miners testing positive for COVID-19 and are discussing other ways to cooperate, as the vital national industry gradually restarts operations halted since late March. Sibanye Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Gold Fields have already turned to social media, radio stations and newspapers to offer guidance to employees on how to prevent the coronavirus spreading. Sibanye Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Gold Fields have already turned to social media, radio stations and newspapers to offer guidance to employees on how to prevent the coronavirus spreading. Sibanye said it was converting some of its worker hostels in Westrand, the Free State and Rustenburg into quarantine facilities and would make them available to employees of other companies who had been diagnosed with the virus. The new rules allow coal mines and open cast mines, also known as open pit mines, to resume full operations, while underground mines can only operate at 50% capacity to make it easier to maintain social distancing, the Minerals Council said.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

