South Africans Planning Trips Abroad may want to Halt Plans

1 day ago 1 min read

According to Skyscanner’s live interactive map, most countries across the seven continents have restricted access to South African travellers. Around 95 countries have moderate restrictions, meaning that travel is possible if travellers meet its entry regulations, including taking a Covid-19 test or quarantine when they arrive or return. According to the map, South Africans can travel to nine destinations enforcing low restrictions, meaning that they are permitted to travel there and are not likely to quarantine when they arrive at /from the destination. These countries include Cameroon, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Costa Rica and Pakistan. These countries include Namibia, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mexico, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, South Korea and Ireland. The travel restrictions on South Africans have taken a toll on travellers and the country’s tourism sector.

SOURCE: IOL

