Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South Africa’s Beer Industry Going through Withdrawals

41 seconds ago 1 min read

South African barley farmers are bracing for a tough market ahead as demand for the grain used to make beer falls and stockpiles grow after a ban on the sale of alcohol was reinstated as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. Unutilised stocks of barley, which is mainly planted for malting purpose in South Africa, stood at around 719,307 tonnes by December, 49% higher than a year ago, according to data from the South African Grain Information Service. Farmers say the ban is further hurting a sector still reeling from effects of drought conditions in 2019. Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), which uses malting barley in beer making, lowered its mandate for the 2020/2021 season to 380,000 tonnes from 475,000 tonnes in the previous season. This may force farmers to sell excess barley as animal feed which can be between 40 to 50% lower than the price of malting barley, said Abrie Rautenbach, head of ABSA’s AgriBusiness. South African Breweries, part of AB InBev, is challenging the alcohol ban in court.

SOURCE: REUTERS 

More Articles

2 min read

Safari Lodges have Been at the Forefront of Innovation that can be Applied Post Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Startup Secures Funding for Its Remote Monitoring Solar Firms

5 mins ago
2 min read

Guinea is the First Low-income Country to Start Covid Vaccinations

8 mins ago
1 min read

Tragedy on Cameroon’s Roads

10 mins ago
1 min read

Accra Lays Former President to Rest

13 mins ago
1 min read

Will Mali’s Peace Deal Hold?

15 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia’s Lockdown Can’t Hold Off Riots

17 mins ago
1 min read

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

1 day ago
1 min read

Africans Become New Stars in the YouTube Scene

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa’s Beer Industry Going through Withdrawals

43 seconds ago
2 min read

Safari Lodges have Been at the Forefront of Innovation that can be Applied Post Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Startup Secures Funding for Its Remote Monitoring Solar Firms

5 mins ago
2 min read

Guinea is the First Low-income Country to Start Covid Vaccinations

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: