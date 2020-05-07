Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South Africa’s Big Brother Role in Maseru Does More Harm than Good

3 mins ago 1 min read

Lesotho has been plagued by political instability since its return to democracy in 1993. Throughout this period, South Africa, often under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has intervened on numerous occasions to steady the political situation in its small, landlocked neighbour. Unfortunately, its frequent involvement in Lesotho’s politics has not helped the mountain kingdom achieve lasting peace. Instead, it has had the unintended consequence of encouraging Basotho politicians to act in intransigent and inflammatory ways. It will be difficult for South Africa to alter this damaging dynamic because it has an important national interest in preserving stability in Lesotho. The Lesotho Highlands Water Project provides Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub, with much of its water. For this supply to continue, there needs to be relative stability in Lesotho.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Lagos-based e-Health Startup Raises $10m in Series A Funding

47 seconds ago
1 min read

#MeToo at Benin’s National Broadcaster

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Step Forward for Khartoum and Washington

7 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lagos-based e-Health Startup Raises $10m in Series A Funding

48 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Big Brother Role in Maseru Does More Harm than Good

3 mins ago
1 min read

#MeToo at Benin’s National Broadcaster

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Step Forward for Khartoum and Washington

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today