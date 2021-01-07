Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

South Africa’s Covid Cases have Spiked to Unprecedented Levels

Members of the Saaberie Chishty Burial Society prepare the corpse of a person who died from COVID-19 at the Avalon Cemetery in Lenasia, Johannesburg Saturday Dec. 26, 2020. Officials say a record number of more than 14,305 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and there is not yet a sign of South Africa reaching a peak. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed).

6 hours ago 1 min read

The country reported a “grim milestone” with 844 deaths and 20000 new Covid cases reported in 24 hours on Wednesday, sparking fears of stricter lockdown measures as the country battles with an influx of immigrants from neighboring Zimbabwe. The government has announced plans to roll out a vaccine program this month. South Africa is one of the worst-hit African countries, with more than one million cases and 31 368 deaths, as of Wednesday. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced Thursday that the country will receive 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India. The minister said the first million doses will be arriving this month, with the remainder delivered in February. Priority will be given to South Africa’s more than one million health care workers in both the public and private sector in the first round of inoculations. At the same time, there are heightened fears of a humanitarian crisis at the country’s border with Zimbabwe where hundreds of workers have been blocked following a national lockdown that bans cross-border travel by the Zimbabwean government.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

6 hours ago
1 min read

Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s School Plan for Refugee Children Could Become a Global Template

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

6 hours ago
1 min read

Peaceful Transitions for Troubled African States

6 hours ago
1 min read

Where Lagos Youths are Hanging Out Lately

6 hours ago
1 min read

Bobi Wine Dragged Away from Live Presser

6 hours ago
1 min read

Libyan Family that Unleashed Terror in their Town

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Chaotic Start to Ghana’s Parliament Seating after a Disputed Poll

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

6 hours ago
1 min read

Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s School Plan for Refugee Children Could Become a Global Template

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: